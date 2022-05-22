Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,087 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 1.0% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,109,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,065,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 54,162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,645,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,616,574,000 after purchasing an additional 170,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.48.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNP stock traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.58. 3,796,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,691. The company has a market cap of $134.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

