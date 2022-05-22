Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,602 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of INTU stock traded up $5.45 on Friday, hitting $367.78. 1,921,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,952. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $442.18 and a 200 day moving average of $531.00. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.
Intuit Profile (Get Rating)
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intuit (INTU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.