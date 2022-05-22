Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded up $3.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $327.76. The company had a trading volume of 658,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,187. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $364.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.57. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $316.73 and a 12 month high of $446.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

MLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.00.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

