Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,075 shares of company stock worth $9,882,941. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.09.

NYSE:ICE traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $97.62. 3,235,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,533,781. The company has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.45 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.87.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.