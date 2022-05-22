Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 21,812 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 30,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.
ADAG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adagene from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adagene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.24.
About Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG)
Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adagene (ADAG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.