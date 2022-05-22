Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 21,812 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 30,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

ADAG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adagene from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adagene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADAG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adagene by 210.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,178,000 after acquiring an additional 959,259 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd boosted its stake in Adagene by 397.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 779,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 622,633 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Adagene during the second quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adagene during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. 20.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.

