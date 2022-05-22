Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Adventus Mining Co. (CVE:ADZN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 15,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 214,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Adventus Mining from C$1.60 to C$1.40 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

