Advisor Resource Council Buys New Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 167.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $125,175,000 after buying an additional 5,575,344 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Enbridge by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,763,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $342,492,000 after purchasing an additional 509,015 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,081,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,485,000 after purchasing an additional 100,046 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Enbridge by 59.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,022,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Enbridge by 32.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,959,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,796 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

NYSE:ENB opened at $44.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.42. The firm has a market cap of $90.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average is $42.26.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.47%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

