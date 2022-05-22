AeroClean Technologies, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:AERC)

AeroClean Technologies’ (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, May 23rd. AeroClean Technologies had issued 2,500,000 shares in its IPO on November 24th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price objective on AeroClean Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

AERC opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09. AeroClean Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $117.35.

AeroClean Technologies ( NASDAQ:AERC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AeroClean Technologies stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroClean Technologies, Inc, an interior space air purification technology company, provides air purification solutions for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The company offers interior air sterilization and disinfection products for the eradication of harmful airborne pathogens, including COVID-19.

