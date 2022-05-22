Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Purchased by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 897,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,839 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 2.21% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $147,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $2.82 on Friday, reaching $127.35. 228,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.58. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.12 and a 1-year high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.33. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMG shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

