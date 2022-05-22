Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of LianBio as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LianBio in the 4th quarter worth $1,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in LianBio in the 4th quarter worth $519,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LianBio in the 4th quarter worth $750,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LianBio in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LianBio in the 4th quarter worth $954,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LIAN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.46. 206,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,412. LianBio has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77.

LianBio ( NASDAQ:LIAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.44. On average, research analysts anticipate that LianBio will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LianBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.19.

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

