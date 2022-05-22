Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Cuts Position in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,030 shares during the quarter. BELLUS Health comprises about 1.5% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in BELLUS Health were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 951,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 560,798 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BELLUS Health stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.25. 550,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,196. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.19.

BELLUS Health ( NASDAQ:BLU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 35.61% and a negative net margin of 436,406.25%. On average, research analysts predict that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

BLU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

