Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Makes New $5.73 Million Investment in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 271,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,000. Repare Therapeutics makes up approximately 2.1% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Repare Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 416.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 375.9% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 92,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 72,924 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RPTX. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,570,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,350,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,483,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPTX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,874. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $353.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.89. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.03. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 1,533.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repare Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.