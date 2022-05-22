Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Raises Position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 399,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,547 shares during the quarter. Morphic accounts for about 6.9% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morphic were worth $18,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter worth about $1,421,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Morphic by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,051 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Morphic by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Morphic in the fourth quarter worth about $818,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Morphic by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently commented on MORF shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Morphic in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Morphic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Morphic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Morphic from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.
Shares of NASDAQ MORF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.44. The stock had a trading volume of 242,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,501. The firm has a market cap of $858.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.28. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $68.75.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.04). Morphic had a negative net margin of 559.19% and a negative return on equity of 31.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.
Morphic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.
