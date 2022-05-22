Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Raises Position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 399,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,547 shares during the quarter. Morphic accounts for about 6.9% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morphic were worth $18,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter worth about $1,421,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Morphic by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,051 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Morphic by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Morphic in the fourth quarter worth about $818,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Morphic by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morphic alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on MORF shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Morphic in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Morphic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Morphic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Morphic from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

In related news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $410,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MORF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.44. The stock had a trading volume of 242,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,501. The firm has a market cap of $858.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.28. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $68.75.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.04). Morphic had a negative net margin of 559.19% and a negative return on equity of 31.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

Morphic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.