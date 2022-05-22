AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Acquires New Stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 23,607 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,259,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 243,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average of $24.25. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $42.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 7.61.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $71.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.07 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. Grid Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Patrick Nicolet bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,641.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Benhamou bought 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen cut Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $22.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Grid Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.