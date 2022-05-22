AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Buys New Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSCE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSCE opened at $9.85 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $8.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

