AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF accounts for 1.1% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,664,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 529.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 542,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,907,000 after buying an additional 456,438 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,664,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 657,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,254,000 after purchasing an additional 115,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,386,000.

Shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $64.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.22.

