AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Makes New $265,000 Investment in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

CIBR stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

