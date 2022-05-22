AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Makes New $265,000 Investment in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.
CIBR stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.70.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.