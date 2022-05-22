AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000. Coinbase Global makes up 0.7% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $337,747,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 173.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $424,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,238 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth $254,526,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $152,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 32.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,336,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $304,048,000 after buying an additional 323,788 shares in the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 706,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 706,554 shares in the company, valued at $50,002,826.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.85. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COIN. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $135.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.89.

Coinbase Global Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.