AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 3,027 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $94.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.89 and a 200 day moving average of $106.90. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $92.88 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

