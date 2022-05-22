AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Takes $223,000 Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,334,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,004,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 39,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 28,564 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $59.98 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $78.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.29.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

