Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Position Reduced by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 51,236 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $11,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSE:A opened at $125.13 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.64 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.51 and its 200-day moving average is $139.72.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.08.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

