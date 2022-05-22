Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Lifted to Buy at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aker BP ASA from 317.00 to 336.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aker BP ASA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $336.00.

DETNF opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $34.69. Aker BP ASA has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $41.24.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

