Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Lifted to Buy at DNB Markets

Posted by on May 22nd, 2022

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aker BP ASA from 317.00 to 336.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aker BP ASA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $336.00.

DETNF opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $34.69. Aker BP ASA has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $41.24.

About Aker BP ASA (Get Rating)

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

