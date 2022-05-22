Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $31.05 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $31,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Anthem by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $12.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $492.85. 1,365,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,061. The company has a fifty day moving average of $496.31 and a 200 day moving average of $461.12. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.23.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,116 shares of company stock valued at $9,743,637 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

