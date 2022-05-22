Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $44.03 Million Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,422 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.16% of VeriSign worth $44,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 19.7% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $165.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.43. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.69 and a 1 year high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.99 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $630,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total transaction of $60,741.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,748 shares of company stock worth $3,114,855 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

