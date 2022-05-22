Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 118,154.8% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 709,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 708,929 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,008,000 after purchasing an additional 340,733 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,814,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,029,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,074,234,000 after purchasing an additional 184,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 843,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,083,000 after purchasing an additional 178,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 25 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 570,715 shares of company stock valued at $75,992,391 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $28.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,186.26. 1,878,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,971. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,127.46 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,544.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,715.94.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

