América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,485,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 50,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of América Móvil worth $52,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,916,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,419,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,756,000 after buying an additional 3,701,053 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,192,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,404,000 after buying an additional 1,318,272 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,519,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,302,000 after buying an additional 1,215,720 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,583,000. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised América Móvil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on América Móvil from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.54. The stock has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.95. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $22.60.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 23.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

