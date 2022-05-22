American International Group Inc. Acquires 3,161 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 159,365 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.5% of American International Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $90,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $811,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,258,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $634.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.93.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $6.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $416.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,109,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $375.50 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $184.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $547.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.45.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.