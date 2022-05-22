American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,437,443 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 11,596 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $74,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 767,842 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $39,897,000 after buying an additional 215,742 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $49.53. The company had a trading volume of 24,181,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,090,560. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $57.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.01.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.93.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

