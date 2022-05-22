American International Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.5% of American International Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $107,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Broadcom by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $543.19. 4,025,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,898. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $592.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $591.89. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $449.34 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

