American International Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440,735 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $80,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Advisory LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $666,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $1,919,000. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $1,426,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 80,523 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3,984.2% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.77.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.60. The stock had a trading volume of 11,366,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,521,249. The company has a market capitalization of $147.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.49.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.