AMMO, Inc. (POWWP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.559 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from AMMO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.
Shares of AMMO stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. AMMO has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $30.83.
About AMMO (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMMO (POWWP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.