AMMO, Inc. (POWWP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.559 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from AMMO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Shares of AMMO stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. AMMO has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $30.83.

About AMMO

Ammo, Inc designs and manufactures products for law enforcement, military, sport shooting, and self-defense. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

