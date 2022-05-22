Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Ampco-Pittsburgh from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $7.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53.

Ampco-Pittsburgh ( NYSE:AP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.51 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AP. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 251.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the third quarter worth $649,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. 43.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.