Analysts Anticipate American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $357.22 Million

Brokerages expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) to announce $357.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $345.87 million to $365.90 million. American Homes 4 Rent reported sales of $313.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.06.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 201,981 shares of company stock valued at $7,194,098 over the last 90 days. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMH traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,528,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,613. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.81, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 153.19%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

