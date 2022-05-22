Analysts Anticipate Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Frontline posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Frontline in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Frontline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 24,513 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Frontline by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 386,168 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the first quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,043,000 after purchasing an additional 136,879 shares in the last quarter. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Frontline stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.74. 2,002,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,589. Frontline has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.80 and a beta of 0.10.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

