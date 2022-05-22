Analysts Anticipate Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). Marchex also posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

MCHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marchex in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,524,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,021,000 after acquiring an additional 821,126 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Marchex by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,971,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 579,732 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Marchex by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 148,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marchex by 12.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 80,993 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marchex by 17.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCHX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.11. 46,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,595. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.50 and a beta of 1.93.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

