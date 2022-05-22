Analysts Anticipate Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Sunnova Energy International posted earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunnova Energy International.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $65.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.18 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.21.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 2.28. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $190,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $82,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International (Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.