Analysts Set BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV) Target Price at C$9.68

BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.68.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBTV. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of BBTV from C$18.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of BBTV from C$9.00 to C$3.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of BBTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of BBTV from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE:BBTV opened at C$1.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.94 million and a PE ratio of -1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. BBTV has a 52-week low of C$1.70 and a 52-week high of C$8.40.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of creators with each other; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support; BBTV Fast Pay, which provides early payment of revenue to content creators; and Pay to Crypto enables content creators to choose their form of payment in cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USD Stablecoin.

