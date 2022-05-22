Analysts Set The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) PT at $73.67

Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of SO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.41. 5,758,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,783,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.48. Southern has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $77.24. The company has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.93%.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $1,081,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,597,880.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 338,896 shares of company stock valued at $24,354,786. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

