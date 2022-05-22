Analyzing Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) and South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) and South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and South Plains Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic First Bancorp $180.55 million 1.25 $25.18 million $0.33 11.55 South Plains Financial $232.51 million 1.75 $58.61 million $3.13 7.36

South Plains Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Republic First Bancorp. South Plains Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Republic First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Republic First Bancorp and South Plains Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A South Plains Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Republic First Bancorp has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South Plains Financial has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and South Plains Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic First Bancorp 13.94% 7.93% 0.47% South Plains Financial 25.12% 14.56% 1.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.8% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of South Plains Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of South Plains Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

South Plains Financial beats Republic First Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers secured and unsecured commercial, real estate, construction and land development, automobile, and home improvement loans; mortgages, home equity and overdraft lines of credit, and other products; and lockbox services. As of April 5, 2022, it operated 34 offices located in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester counties in New Jersey; Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties in Pennsylvania; and New York County in New York. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

South Plains Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

South Plains Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; general and specialized commercial loans, including agricultural production and real estate, energy, finance, investment, and insurance loans, as well as loans to goods, services, restaurant and retail, construction, and other industries; residential construction loans; and 1-4 family residential loans, auto loans, and other loans for recreational vehicles or other purposes. In addition, it offers crop insurance products; trust products and services; investment services; mortgage banking services; online and mobile banking services; and debit and credit cards. The company operates 25 full-service banking locations; and 15 loan production offices located throughout Texas and Eastern New Mexico. South Plains Financial, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas.

