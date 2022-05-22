Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Acquires Shares of 8,000 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,369,000. ASML accounts for approximately 5.8% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($833.33) to €710.00 ($739.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $854.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $6.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $532.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $509.55 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $608.19 and a 200 day moving average of $688.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $3.5617 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

About ASML (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.