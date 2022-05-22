Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $100.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $80.93 and a 12 month high of $111.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $980.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.37%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $518,050.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,946.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $542,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,653.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,419 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,696. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 58.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,176,000 after buying an additional 69,943 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 108.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 20.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 23.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 66.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 203,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after buying an additional 81,231 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

