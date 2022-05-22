Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,881 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,146 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,129 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $2,438,000. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 19,612 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,341,911 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $106.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.33 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. B. Riley cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.62.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

