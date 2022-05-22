Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.59-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85 billion-$6.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.73 billion.Applied Materials also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.59-1.95 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $106.46 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $101.33 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.87 and its 200-day moving average is $136.25. The company has a market capitalization of $94.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 12.80%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Barclays dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Applied Materials by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,371,346 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $576,144,000 after acquiring an additional 29,435 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,779,943 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,195,000 after acquiring an additional 465,323 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Applied Materials by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 608,558 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $80,208,000 after buying an additional 181,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.