Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) PT Lowered to $6.00

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Aptinyx from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptinyx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Aptinyx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Aptinyx from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.18.

Aptinyx stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. Aptinyx has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 22.49 and a current ratio of 22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $40.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37.

Aptinyx ( NASDAQ:APTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptinyx will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 152,943 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter worth $4,275,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 205,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 243,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 88,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

