Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) is 13D Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

13D Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,207 shares during the period. Aramark makes up about 4.5% of 13D Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. 13D Management LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $11,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

ARMK traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.27. 953,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,211. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78. Aramark has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Aramark had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

