Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Million

Equities analysts expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $520,000.00. Arcimoto reported sales of $720,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 123.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year sales of $10.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 million to $17.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $99.73 million, with estimates ranging from $29.45 million to $170.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 88.20% and a negative net margin of 1,385.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

FUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Dawson James initiated coverage on Arcimoto in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcimoto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 389.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 1,155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 12,365 shares in the last quarter. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUV traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.54. The stock had a trading volume of 516,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,961. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $137.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.60. Arcimoto has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $18.77.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

