Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Sold by 13D Management LLC

13D Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,624 shares during the period. Arconic makes up about 1.2% of 13D Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. 13D Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Arconic worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 4.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,273,000 after buying an additional 149,437 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 5.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Arconic by 30.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Arconic by 15.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 12,202 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arconic news, EVP Melissa M. Miller acquired 3,800 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

ARNC stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.55. The stock had a trading volume of 860,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,903. Arconic Co. has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average of $29.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.98.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

