Ariel Investments LLC Acquires 1,704 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,917,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Northern Trust accounts for 1.9% of Ariel Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned 0.92% of Northern Trust worth $229,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ NTRS traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.47. The stock had a trading volume of 747,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,501. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.56. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $100.05 and a 1 year high of $135.15.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.
In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms have recently commented on NTRS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $145.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.33.
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
