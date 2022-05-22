Ariel Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ariel Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,109 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $67,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 516,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Charles Schwab by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 546,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,991,000 after purchasing an additional 202,664 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $3,816,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 406,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,173,000 after purchasing an additional 22,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.56.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $13,478,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 and sold 163,990 shares valued at $14,071,289. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.28. 7,793,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,201,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $61.53 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

Charles Schwab Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.