Ariel Investments LLC Decreases Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Ariel Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,382,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 239,523 shares during the period. Interpublic Group of Companies accounts for 2.6% of Ariel Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $313,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 15,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

IPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Argus raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

NYSE:IPG traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $30.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,155,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,084. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average of $35.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,214,264.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller bought 6,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.26 per share, for a total transaction of $224,970.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,187.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,689. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Interpublic Group of Companies (Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.